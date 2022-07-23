A person alleged to have a firearm in his trousers demanded money from an employee at a business in Brisbane Street before taking off.
Tasmanian police allege the incident occurred at Aussie Convenience at 8.15pm on Friday, June 22.
"The offender has shown a staff member what appeared to be a firearm tucked into his trousers, before leaving the store without further incident. No money was taken," a police statement read.
"The offender was captured on CCTV footage wearing a large green jacket, black track pants, and black shoes," it read.
Saud Iqbal, owner of Aussie Convenience said his employee was unable to see the man who attempted to rob the store.
"He said he tried to point a gun at him and said he saw the front of the gun but he couldn't tell if it was fake or real," Mr Iqbal.
"My employee said the guy who was trying to rob was very nervous, he was shaking, his voice was shaking, he stayed for about 30 seconds and then the guy went outside," he said.
Mr Iqbal said his employee was fine after the incident.
Police are appealing to any witnesses that may have seen a person matching that description within the Launceston CBD.
Any information can be forwarded onto Launceston Police by contacting 131 444 and quoting report number 690232.
"There's a lot of kids that try to rob you on the street," Mr Iqbal said.
"I wasn't shocked, there are a few shops around this area that are really annoyed about this issue, not this incident specifically, but there are a lot of underage kids that roam around.
"They try to rob things a lot, and they try to rob things from my store as well. We have been through a lot of things like that and it stops where it stops and it starts where it starts.
Mr Iqbal said more surveillance of the area was needed to try and catch the kids who were shoplifting and engaging in other crimes in that part of the CBD.
"They're usually a specific group that come in....I don't really know what's happening, they can't catch them.
"We previously had a group that used to come in a lot, we reported them so much and one day they finally caught them because they had a lot of reports on them.
"If you have a lot of reporting on some specific people, then they are accustomed to catching those people.
"It's been a problem for a while now, especially underage kids, they are creating a lot of menace around that area.
Mr Iqbal said the offences mainly occurred around the afternoon, sunset or night and business in his end of Brisbane Street were more vulnerable to crime.
"They attempt to steal cigarettes a lot of the time and we've lost a lot of things in small amounts every now and then.
"When things happen a lot and nothing happens to them, they come back again and have no fear," he said.
President of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Pitt, said he believed that businesses in the vicinity of the alleged attempted armed robbery were more susceptible to crime as a result of the streetscape.
"If you think about that end of Brisbane Street, it's pretty hard," Mr Pitt said.
"If you look at the harshness of the streetscape, it goes some way in explaining the possible differences in social activities in those spaces," he said.
