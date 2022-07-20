The Lions Club of Launceston, Windmill Hill are the latest organisation to donate to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
Members of the Lions Club, Byron Dilworth and Linda Dilworth donated $300 to the cause and said this was their fourth year that they have contributed.
"It will get to the areas that matter. It's something we have traditionally done and we know it's going to be spent locally, that's the whole idea, we're here for the community.
"You might think you're cold, but at least at the end of the day you can go home and have a nice warm cuppa and there are a lot of people who just can't do it, and a lot of the time it's not their fault either," he said.
Mr Dilworth said he had seen an increase in homelensess across the the region and was starting to see more evidence of the issue in Launceston.
"All the members of the club wanted to do something for the Launceston district. You got try and do what you can do" Ms Dilworth said.
Mr Dilworth said the club were also looking for more members to be part of the Lions Club and said they wished they could have donated more, however, their organisation had been financially impacted by COVID.
The current tally for the appeal sits at $39,437. There is still plenty of time to help us reach our target of $75,000 by the end of August.
To donate to the Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, come and visit us in our office at 113 Cimitiere Street Launceston, or give us a call on 6336 7111.
Racecourse Newsagents and Gifts will be donating 10 per cent of their shop sales to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal to raise much needed funds for Launceston residents in need.
Owner and manager Cath Fleming said she became involved through their sales rep and wanted to do more to help people who don't have anywhere to sleep. Last year, the shop donated 10 per cent of their puzzle sales.
"We wanted to do something different this year. We just though it was something we could do to try and help people. I'm pretty sure we are the only Newsagent doing it at this stage," she said.
"We're going to put a Facebook post up, and we are also going to do a couple of posters to put around the shop, on the front of the business and the till to get the awareness out that anything that's purchased, we will donate that 10 per cent.
"We've got our little bucket on the counter as well, so we encourage people that can spare some change, any bit of loose change, it all ads up.
"It's pretty tough at the moment with prices of living going up and everything. There's a lot of people that need help.
"Hopefully everyone comes in and spends some money so we can donate."
If you want to donate in person, you can visit our office in Cimitiere Street.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
