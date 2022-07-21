Ahead of National Tree Day on Sunday, July 31, City of Launceston council are encouraging people to be active when it comes to sustainability and help plant the thousands of trees around the Launceston Waste Centre.
Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson said over 780 people have already signed up to volunteer for The Big Plant.
Advertisement
"Hopefully we'll plant 8000 native species between July 28 and July 31," he said.
The plants selected, which have been purchased by council, are native to the area; two species of eucalypts, sheoak and prickly box.
"These are four native species that are tolerant of dry conditions and are native to that area which is great for increasing habitat for wildlife," Tamar NRM Project Coordinator Trish Haeusler said.
Having these plants near the waste centre will help with carbon capture and put it into organic matter, like trees and into soil, City of Launceston Sustainability Team Leader Michael Attard said.
"As a council we have commitments and we run a landfill, which is actually quite a big contributor to carbon in our atmosphere, this is just another way of trying to bring it back into the ground," he said.
Community members are still encouraged to volunteer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.