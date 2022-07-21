The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Big Plant to see 8000 new plants in Launceston

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 21 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLANTS: City of Launceston sustainability team leader Michael Attard, Tamar NRM Big Plant co-ordinator Trish Haeusler, acting mayor Danny Gibson. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Ahead of National Tree Day on Sunday, July 31, City of Launceston council are encouraging people to be active when it comes to sustainability and help plant the thousands of trees around the Launceston Waste Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.