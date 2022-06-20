The Examiner
Around 8000 native trees will be planted in Launceston as part of The BIG Plant

Updated June 20 2022 - 4:38am, first published 3:46am
GREEN THUMBS: Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten and Tamar NRM Big Plant co-ordinator Trish Trish Haeusler. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Launceston residents, businesses, organisations and schools are being invited to participate in the single largest national tree day event in the city's history, dubbed The BIG Plant.

