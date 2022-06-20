Launceston residents, businesses, organisations and schools are being invited to participate in the single largest national tree day event in the city's history, dubbed The BIG Plant.
Co-ordinated by Tamar Natural Resource Management and the City of Launceston, the event will be held between Thursday, July 28 and Sunday, July 31 and will see more than 8000 native trees planted on 176 hectares of land surrounding the Launceston Waste Centre.
Advertisement
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the land in and around the Launceston Waste Centre is habitat to a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna, including bandicoots, wallabies, wombats and wedge-tailed eagles.
"This four-day community tree planting event will make a real difference to our environment, creating future habitat for wildlife and beautifying the land around the waste centre," Cr van Zetten said.
"I encourage people to get involved and to be part of this community event which has already drawn strong interest from local schools and businesses.
"Not only will you be making a positive difference to our environment, but the event also promises to be a lot of fun.
Tamar NRM project co-ordinator Trish Haeusler said all tools and equipment for planting would be provided, but participants would need to bring gloves and sturdy shoes.
"At its core, The BIG Plant aims to increase habitat, improve visual amenity, reduce stormwater run-off and erosion and capture carbon," Ms Haeusler said.
"This is an opportunity for your family, friends, school, organisation, local clubs or business to take part in this important event.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.