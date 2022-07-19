The Examiner
Meander Valley possibly set for Japanese-style garden

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 23 2022 - 4:05am, first published July 19 2022 - 4:45am
Councillor proposes Japanese-style garden for Deloraine

A Meander Valley councillor has said while the council was looking at upgrading the footbridge at Deloraine, it should consider making it the centrepiece of a Japanese-style garden.

