A man who lost his temper and chased and struck a man after a series of racist taunts on social media was sentenced to three months suspended jail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
George Muctaru Bonthe Deen, 20, of Newnham, pleaded guilty to common assault of Austin Cornish at Mood Food in Launceston.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said that the complainant had contacted Deen on social media making racist remarks and also in person.
"The situation reached breaking point for him, they were particularly awful and completely unnecessary," she said.
"Mr Deen has recognised the need to address his anger."
After being arrested on April 26 a three-month suspended jail sentence, which included convictions for assault, was activated.
Ms Flanagan said the term in Risdon Prison had been particularly difficult for someone who was targeted for the way he looks.
He was also sentenced for four counts of breach of bail, using abusive language to a police officer, trespass and destroy property.
Ms Flanagan said the female complainant was an associate who had posted pornographic content of a homosexual nature which purported to be Deen.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said that Deen had been the subject of some provocation.
"He chased after him in a public place at Mood Food and caused [Mr Cornish] an injury," she said.
She ordered that he serve the three-month suspended sentence until July 24, 2022, and added a three-month suspended sentence for the assault.
"You've got three months hanging over your head Mr Deen," Ms Cure said.
