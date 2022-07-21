The Examiner
George Muctaru Deen has a three month jail sentence hanging over his head

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:08am, first published July 21 2022 - 5:00am
George Deen as seen on Facebook

A man who lost his temper and chased and struck a man after a series of racist taunts on social media was sentenced to three months suspended jail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

