The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cost of living has forced Launceston woman Wendy* use Coke bottles as hot water bottles

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 19 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER PRESSURE: Wendy* says making ends meet has become so hard this year she's been forced to seek help from Vinnies. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Wendy* had never considered herself someone who would need to ask for help, but one day she found herself needing to purchase basic grocery items with her high-interest credit card.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.