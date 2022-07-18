Stewart McSweyn has become Tasmania's first finalist in an individual track event at an athletics world championship.
The accolade confirmed the King Islander's recovery from long COVID as he produced a gut-busting performance in his 1500-metres semi-final in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.
After driving the pace for the majority of the race, McSweyn held on to finish fifth in 3:35.07, just behind Kenyan winner Abel Kipsang's 3:33.68.
McSweyn's time was slightly slower than his 3:34.91 which was enough for him to win Sunday's heat ahead of Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and gold medal favourite Jakob Ingebrigsten.
The final will be at 12.30pm on Wednesday (Aus time).
Launceston-born, Melbourne-based McSweyn, 27, will then board a plane to England where he will also contest the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
