The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

Emergency department grows four-fold at Launceston General

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP DOC: Launceston General Hospital emergency depeartment staff. Dr Kenu Naider, Dr Nick Scott, Dr Jessica Timmings, ED Director Lucy Reed, Dr Fiona Lowan and Dr Matt Labattaglia. Picture: Craig George.

The Launceston General Hospital emergency department has seen the number of senior doctors in the ED quadruple in the last five years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.