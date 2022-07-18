"Having enough staff, so having enough nursing staff and medical staff and allied health staff to be able to ensure that we can meet all of the needs of the patients, because we're so short on occupational therapists, for example, that the interface they have on the wards can impact on that patient flow," she said. Ms Duncan said with the hospital having some flexibility to increase and decrease beds, staffing the services based on need would see patients move through the hospital at a greater speed.