The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rohan Miles Hiller, 28, of Westbury, pleaded guilty to three charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Where is Robert? I'm going to kill him' vigilante shouted on rampage

A Westbury man acted with a misguided sense of loyalty when he swung an iron bar and threatened to kill a man at a Northern Tasmanian business, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.