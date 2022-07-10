The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'On the way': $3 million Beauty Point foreshore development works will begin soon

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discussion: A dock for larger small cruise ships more than 60 metres long at Inspection Head Wharf mooted

Work on the $3 million Beauty Point foreshore redevelopment can be expected to start soon, with community stakeholders meeting with the council next week for further discussions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.