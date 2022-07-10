Work on the $3 million Beauty Point foreshore redevelopment can be expected to start soon, with community stakeholders meeting with the council next week for further discussions.
It has been three years since the Federal Government provided the funding, and a 2018 masterplan proposes three precincts connected by a foreshore trail, including a tourism precinct at Inspection Head wharf.
West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl said work on the Beauty Point foreshore will start soon.
"It has been on the books for a long, long time...it has been approved, it is on the way. People will start seeing work shortly," Ms Holmdahl said.
"We have been working with the designers and the consultants and when it is completed it will totally change the Beauty Point foreshore," she said.
"Some time ago the council said that we would be doing projects that would bring people back to the river, and this is one of them."
Ms Holmdahl said the foreshore trail would connect to TasPorts' Inspection Head wharf.
"People can walk right around the bay to the wharf, see the attractions, have a picnic, or the kids can play in the children's area."
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Chris Griffin said in addition to the Beauty Point foreshore redevelopment, it would be good to have a wharf that can accomodate longer vessels, and extra planning to develop it as an attractive day-trip destination.
"[An] aspiration is to see investment in the wharf so larger cruise vessels can pull up alongside it," he said.
"The third element is very conceptual, exploring wheher the berthing area can be redeveloped for retail and hospitality, to create a precinct not just for cruise passengers, but a place where anybody on holiday or a day trip can go."
Mr Griffin said he hoped to have discussions over the next 18 months.
TasPorts corporate affairs group executive Kate Dean said it was currently not feasible to have cruise vessels longer than 60-metres dock at Inspection Head Wharf.
"Some infrastructure investment would be required looking forward," Ms Dean said.
"Currently there are no bookings from cruise ship operators, who operate 60-metre vessels, but TasPorts would be happy to speak to any operator accordingly. At the moment larger vessels can anchor at Bell Bay and use tender boats to get passengers to shore."
Tamar Valley Businses Association member Craig Hawkins, owner of Seahorse World said it was good news to hear work on the Beauty Point foreshore would finally get underway.
"It was hard cash that was provided...the plan was drawn up and then no action," Mr Hawkins said.
"It has been a bit of a disappointment up until now."
