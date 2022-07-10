Residents of North-East Tasmania were not just able to listen to the many hits of a band often regarded as the best of all time, but they had the opportunity to publicly sing along to them too.
Friends and families gathered at Josef Chromy Wines in Relbia on Sunday for the 10th and final day of Tasmania's iconic winter musical event, Festival of Voices.
Renowned Tasmanian musician Amanda Hodder - who is the coordinator of the Hobart Glee club and a passionate advocate for community group singing - hosted a Beatles singalong.
It was the first time the event Beatles and Bubbles was being held at the festival and was received very well, selling out quickly.
Ms Hodder and a crowd of 100 sang along to six of the band's iconic tunes, including Let it be, With a little help from my friends, and - at he request of Josef Chromy himself - Hey Jude.
Ms Hodder said the music of the Beatles was chosen as she believed most people in the western world knew at least a few of their songs.
"They permeated basically every part of popular culture," she said.
"Their songs have been immortalised at this point."
Ms Hodder said the crowd was timid and unsure upon entry, something she said is common at these type of singalong events.
"At the end of the show their demeanor has totally changed and everyone is dancing and singing," she
"It's very cool to observe how that vibe is altered just by having a go."
Ms Hodder said there was copious amounts of scientific research online proving the benefits singing had on the human brain, particularly in terms of increasing endorphin levels.
"I see it every week at the Glee Club, especially because we hold our sessions after work, so people come in feeling a bit tired and down in the dumps," she said.
"But by the end of the hour their spirits have been lifted and for at least that brief moment in time, everything in their life is great again."
Marketing and partnerships manager for Festival of Voices, Jen Murnaghan, said the event organisers made it a priority this year to make sure several shows were held in northern Tasmania.
"To be able to partner with a winery like Josef Chromy was a wonderful opportunity and it's been a real treat to work with them and put on a very fun event this afternoon," she said.
"The festival has gone well this year, and we've been extremely pleased with the turnout and just the general atmosphere, which has been positive, joyous, and created a real sense of community."
Ms Murnaghan said the event was "extremely important" for Tasmania, as singing was the free instrument that everyone has.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
