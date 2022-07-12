Biosecurity Tas reviews protocol as 'blueberry rust' travels

The spread of blueberry rust across the country has prompted changes to export laws, shutting out Tasmanian organic growers from mainland markets.
Biosecurity Tasmania said South Australia had last week declared blueberry rust endemic to the state, meaning organic growers will now have to spray their produce with fumigation chemicals to access the market.
Advertisement
Sprout Tasmania, a not-for-profit supporting small-scale farmers in the state, said it was of "ongoing concern" to organic growers.
Chief executive Jennifer Robinson said while biosecurity regulations were fundamental to protecting the state's agricultural sector, organic growers could not meet the spraying requirements in BT's protocol.
"For many of them, the protocols now required for exporting produce into SA has meant they have lost this as a viable market," Ms Robinson said.
"This is not to say any of them feel these biosecurity measures from SA should be lessened, as we all understand that blueberry rust can decimate farms."
She said the diminished export market placed extra importance on consumers supporting Tasmania's blueberry farmers who were confined to domestic markets.
As of May, about one quarter of blueberry growers across Tasmania had reported the fungal disease on their property, which can cause a loss of foliage, and in cases of severe infection, destroy entire plants.
However, with much of the mainland declaring the disease endemic it has brought into question the need for Tasmania's blueberry rust containment protocol.
Strict quarantine measures require infected growers to demonstrate one complete season without any sign of rust before being able to sell their produce.
Earlier this year, BT general manager Rae Burrows announced a technical review of blueberry rust regulations to address issues around market access, production impacts, and the effectiveness of its containment plan.
The review, conducted by BT, industry bodies and blueberry growers, is expected to be completed by the 2022-2023 season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.