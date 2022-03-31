The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Chantal Elizabeth Dance was granted an adjournment to get legal representation

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 31 2022 - 4:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantal Elizabeth Dance on Facebook

A hearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court was adjourned when a 31-year-old woman apparently realised her lawyer was not present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.