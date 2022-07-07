A revamped Studentworks has been committed to by Education Minister Roger Jaensch after visiting the Rocherlea vocational education institution amid rising community concern over its possible closure amid a review.
Mr Jaensch on Thursday met with the Studentworks board and the students involved in the program to reassure the community that a review of the beloved institution would not lead to cessation of its operation in Northern Tasmania.
"Now, we were confident that there's a future for Studentworks, it might just look a bit different now to what it was when it started some decades ago, and it's given a lot of people a lot of opportunities over many, many years," Mr Jaensch said.
"But the world of education and the world of work have changed in the meantime and we need to make sure that student works is up to date, and giving kids the very best opportunities in their education. But also a pathway to formal training and employment at the other end."
However, Labor Education spokesman Josh Willie called for the government to map out a clear long-term future for the institution, saying the decision to withdraw teacher funding "beggars belief".
Concerns were first raised over the future of the 40-year-old institution, that provides vocational education for at-risk students, following an outcry from Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne last week.
Ms O'Byrne revealed teacher positions at Studentworks had been withdrawn, but that decision was reversed by the state government following a crisis meeting between the Education Department and the Studentworks board on Tuesday.
Mr Jaensch said Studentworks had been under review "for some time" and before he became Education Minister to examine how sustainable the model was for the future.
However, he said the department had confirmed funding and staffing would remain until the end of the year and in the mean time the review and a new model would be investigated to ensure the institution was fit-for-purpose.
Studentworks chairwoman Rose Parker said the education landscape had changed over the past 40 years and it was no longer the same climate Ms Knox had envisioned.
"The world of education has changed. Students are expected to stay at school now till the end of year 12. And a lot of money has gone into schools, providing alternative programs, tailored programs, that sort of thing," she said.
"But what Studentworks does that is different is provide that hands on vocational experience in a work site on a worksite if I put it that way, so like a workshop, but I think also we have to be aware of how things have changed. We have to find those niches if you like that currently can't be or can't be offered by schools."
Ms Parker said the Studentworks board was cooperating with the review of the program, but it was heartened by the reaction from the community.
"It was only only one teacher, but what's always really encouraging when the community gets behind the program is parents who send their students through their children through all the people we're involved with, on a daily basis," she said.
"So to hear that the support has been really good. We appreciate that. But we appreciate this sort of meeting as well because that's happened really quite quickly."
Studentworks has 29 students participating in the program this year.
Mr Willie said there still remained "a cloud of uncertainty" over the future of the program in a statement sent on Thursday morning.
"It [Studentworks] has supported many Tasmanian students on career pathways, funding is only required for a handful of teacher positions and there is no solid reason for the government to cancel funding," he said.
"It beggars belief that, at a time when Tasmania's educational outcomes are at rock bottom, the government would even consider withdrawing funding for a program that offers a pathway for students to reengage with learning and transition to employment opportunities."
The review of Studentworks will be conducted over the next six months.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
