With Tasmanians experiencing a new wave of the coronavirus, older and immunocompromised people are being advised to speak with their GP about new protective measures.
On Wednesday, director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said the state was now experiencing a "substantial wave of infection" and could expect "relatively high case numbers" for the next month or two.
Dr Veitch said while highly transmissible, the latest wave of COVID was less severe than previous strains and pointed to the state's high rate of vaccination and "relatively new" medications used to treat the virus.
"The other thing that's quite new in recent months is the availability of medications to treat COVID and reduce the risk of hospitalisations, intensive care and death," he said.
Antiviral or oral treatments for COVID are capsules or tablets that may help stop COVID-19 infection from becoming severe.
The Australian Department of Health has advised courses of antiviral treatments need to be started as soon as possible after symptoms of COVID-19 begin.
Antiviral treatments require a GP referral for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but will not be suitable in every case.
The eligible groups for oral treatment include people 65 years or older with two risk factors, those 75 years or older with one risk factor, and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders, 50 years or older and with two risk factors.
Risk factors include having less than two doses of a COVID vaccine, conditions like stroke or dementia, chronic respiratory conditions and obesity or diabetes.
People in aged care or disability care or living remotely with reduced access to healthcare were also considered risk factors.
Launceston general practitioner Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said the treatment was still unknown to many eligible patients, and urged at-risk groups to speak with their GP about making a COVID treatment plan.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
