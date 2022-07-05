The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Irrigation still needs more support for Tamar scheme, but progressing others

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 5 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIDING THE WAVE: Tasmanian Irrigation chief executive Andrew Kneebone says water sales for a new scheme in Meander have gone above the threshold while Tamar's fate is still hanging in the balance. Picture: supplied

It's a glass half full and half empty for Tasmanian Irrigation as farmers with one scheme under-sold on water sales but another experiencing higher-than-expected demand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.