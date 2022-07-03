Police allege man stole $27k from Northern Tasmanian hotel

A man alleged to have stolen $27,000 from the Bridport Hotel, also allegedly threatened a man with a firearm and said "do you want some of this, do you boy?"
Tyler Aaron Forbes, of Mayfield, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary and is set to appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court for a hearing next Thursday.
Mr Forbes is also charged with a number of other offences, including possessing a firearm while not holding a firearm license, possessing a knife in a public place and possessing ammunition while not being the holder of a firearm.
Mr Forbes appeared via video link on Monday.
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton outlined some of the allegations Mr Forbes was facing and said on January 2, 2021, at 4.15am Mr Forbes and another man unlawfully entered the Bridport Hotel and smashed a glass panel door at the site of the premises.
Mr Pemberton alleged Mr Forbes and the other man made their way to a safe and used a crowbar to open the contents of the safe.
"The safe contained $22,381. Also removed from the safe was $4700 cash and a purse containing a Westpac bank card that was being held for safe storage," Mr Pemberton said.
"Part of the defendant's actions were captured on CCTV footage and one defendant is seen to be wearing a balaclava and carrying a backpack."
In a separate incident, Mr Pemberton alleged that Mr Forbes and a friend of the defendant attempted to kick the front door into a man's house, but as they went to walk away they were confronted by the victim.
Mr Pemberton said at this time the defendant lifted his shirt and said 'do you want some of this, do you boy".
Mr Pemberton added that the defendant also made a gun gesture with his hand and pointed it at the victim.
Mr Forbes was intercepted by police last Thursday about 5am and was found to be in possession of ammunition and a knife outside of his curfew hours.
The defendant told police that he was assisting a friend with a family emergency and said his friend's grandmother had fallen over and called on his services to help him out.
Mr Forbes' solicitor, Berivan Kurdistan, said her client was forthcoming to police and admitted to being the owner of the ammunition and small knife.
Ms Kurdistan asked if her client could be set free on bail.
Launceston-based Magistrate Sharon Cure rejected bail and questioned why he was out at 5am.
"This strikes me as something I might be a bit sceptical about," Ms Cure said.
Ms Cure also questioned why Mr Forbes' friend didn't call an ambulance, and why the defendant would take the risk knowing he was on bail and on curfew.
"He's breached his bail very quickly and I will not give him bail again," Ms Cure said.
Forbes was remanded in custody and is set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court for a hearing on July 13.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
