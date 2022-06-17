The Examiner
Tamar Irrigation Scheme fails to meet water sales threshold: Tasmanian Irrigation

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
NO DEAL: Tamar farmers have not reached the threshold for water sales to make the proposed Tamar Valley Irrigation Scheme viable. Picture: Paul Scambler

A major irrigation scheme in the Tamar Valley may not go ahead as planned after farmers have failed to reach the viability threshold in water sales, forcing TI to reopen the sales for a further six weeks in an attempt to reach the required megalitres.

