Water Sales for 24,500 megalitre Tamar Irrigation Scheme opened

By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 22 2022 - 8:13am, first published 5:00am
WATER SCHEME: Bridget Archer, Jo Palmer and Simon Dornuf at Hillwood Berry Farm. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Farmers in the Tamar Valley are urged to apply for water entitlements, as part of the opening for Water Sales for the 24,500 megalitre Tamar Irrigation Scheme.

