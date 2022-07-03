Regis aged care residents at Legana were treated to a spectacular concert on the weekend, when Australian-Irish singer Damien Leith dropped by to perform a couple of songs.
Leith, a prominent musician, delighted the audiences with his stunning vocals which included a beautiful rendition of Danny Boy as well as some of his singles.
Regis lifestyle co-ordinator Judy Price said she messaged Leigh on Messenger a few months back.
"He actually wrote back to me and said 'no worries, I'll do it'. He is such a good man and there was no problem at all," Ms Price said.
"Music is the thing that aged people love and we have so many concerts here, but this is a big one," she said.
General manager Gina Bynard said it was wonderful to see the residents stamping their feet and clapping along to the music.
"If you look at those residents out there, some of them we barely get a word out of and they are singing along.
"This is really what awakens them, it's just phenomenal," Ms Bynard said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
