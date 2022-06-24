Aboriginal children in Tasmania's out of home care system receive little ongoing cultural care, and there is no requirement for Aboriginal-led organisations to be involved in care planning processes.
The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre raised these concerns during the Commission of Inquiry, including claims that the advice from their families team was routinely ignored to the detriment of children.
Aboriginal children in Tasmania are 4.7 per cent more likely to be removed from their families according to the 2020 Family Matters report, although the TAC questions the accuracy of this data. The report also found Tasmania has by far the lowest rate of placement of Aboriginal children with Aboriginal carers.
TAC chief executive officer Heather Sculthorpe said the organisation encountered a range of barriers in trying to develop self-determination in child safety.
"A lot of work of our families team is spent trying to convince child safety officers to do what they know to be right for the child and the family," she said.
"If the Aboriginal community itself was making those decision, not having to convince people from a different cultural background without the same knowledge of community, then the work's getting done but without all the wasted effort.
"Sometimes the lengths that the department goes to to avoid Aboriginal decision-making is pretty extraordinary."
The TAC is only involved with children in the out of home care system upon request, rather than carrying out any functions itself. Instead, funding it provided to religious organisations for a liaison officer to discuss matters with the Aboriginal community.
The TAC developed recommendations in 2015 as part of its Keeping the Children With Us report, but none were accepted by government and no formal reason was given.
Ms Sculthorpe said a lack of cultural knowledge in the out of home care system meant warnings about child safety for Aboriginal children were being ignored.
Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency chief executive officer Muriel Bamblett highlighted the importance of culture in a child's life, including how 85 per cent of Aboriginal children responded with "the Aboriginal flag" when asked what made them feel safe.
In budget estimates, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the government was "building capacity" in Aboriginal organisations to meet community need under Closing the Gap targets.
