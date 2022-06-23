The Examiner
The Exeter Services and Community Club has donated $1000 to the Winter Relief Appeal

By Clancy Balen
June 23 2022
WINTER RELIEF: Exeter Services and Community Club members Alan Goss, Natasha Salters, club secretary Warren Scales, and general manager Kerry Quinn pose with a cheque donated to the Winter Relief Appeal. Picture: Clancy Balen

The Exeter Services and Community Club has made a generous donation of $1000 to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which has reached nearly $20,000 in its first week.

