The Exeter Services and Community Club has made a generous donation of $1000 to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which has reached nearly $20,000 in its first week.
Exeter club secretary Warren Scales said the donation by the group was made as part of its commitment to supporting the wider Exeter and West Tamar region.
"We're not here for sales profits, we're here to help the community, that's our mission,"
"With the money that's raised from our club we don't want to have any carryover [into the next financial year], so we selected the Winter Relief Appeal," Mr Scales said.
He said with frequent reports coming out of Launceston highlighting the rising cost of living and rent increases, he wanted to remind the community that regional areas could sometimes be overlooked.
"We do hear a lot about what happens in Launceston, but there are people in this area that do suffer and are doing it tough too,"
"Once you get out of the city boundary, these people can get missed a bit. That's another reason why the club wanted to support this".
The club is no stranger to supporting charitable causes, and has been a reliable foundation of support for a range of programs, groups and local sports teams in the past.
With food prices steadily rising, assistant bar manager Alan Goss said they had provided food parcels through the local IGA to those who couldn't afford to purchase groceries, and raised funds for new uniforms for the local netball and football clubs.
The RSL also provided new tools to a local member of the community who wanted to start an apprenticeship, but couldn't afford the initial costs.
The funds donated to the Winter Relief Appeal will go towards helping the Salvation Army, City Mission, The Launceston Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul provide care and resources to those facing hardship over the winter months.
Although the WRA has run for over six decades, this year's fundraiser will be particularly vital to help charities in their support for Northern Tasmania's vulnerable populations, as inflation and housing affordability pinch at the region's hip-pocket.
Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rodney Spinks said the issue of homelessness was now becoming impossible to ignore for Launceston as those left without a home are forced to sleep in the city's parks.
Donations can be made at The Examiner office in Cimitiere Street, or at participating businesses.
