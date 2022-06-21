You can tell Tasmania JackJumpers recruit Rashard Kelly is a sublime athlete from his highlights video.
There's high-flying dunk after dunk and great blocks in there too.
Advertisement
Hear him speak and you'll realise he's got incredible drive and takes a professional approach to his preparation.
"I've seen the best guys and the oldest guys, they never stop working," he said of his basketball experiences in Europe.
"It doesn't matter what's going on, they never stop working. The game starts before you get on the court. Your approach is everything and how you handle your body off the court.
"I'm just learning how to be a better professional each day and that helps translate to what I would do on the court.
"Because just that amount of focus and preparation we put into our skill and craft, that's what I love about the grind and the process."
'Winning' is something the American repeated again and again in his first club press conference.
"I'm a very versatile guy who likes to win. I really just do whatever it takes. Guard the guard, guard the big guy," he said.
"I'm bringing my energy every night. Figuring out how to win at the end of the night is my end goal."
The 26-year-old, who played college ball with Wichita State Shockers, has since played in Russia, Italy, Turkey and France.
Playing in the NBL was on his radar despite him never having been to Australia.
He explained the the league's international profile was growing.
"It's definitely getting bigger as far as being spoken about on a broader scale," he said.
Having kept an eye on the league, he's aware of the JackJumpers' story and admires the way they've gone about their business.
He's already heard about the passionate fans and looks the type that will get spectators through the door.
"I think my best brand of basketball is in front of me. I'm not going to go in-between the legs on a fast break dunk, but I'll make sure we have a good time," he said.
Advertisement
The JackJumpers had players who were keen to prove themselves in the NBL last season and they won respect.
Kelly will be coming in with a similar attitude.
"I haven't played my best basketball yet so I want the team to showcase and prove that for 40 minutes, no matter who the opponent is," he said.
"I've always been overlooked. So whoever I'm playing against, I've just proven why I'm the better player."
It's likely Kelly will enjoy the quieter Tasmania lifestyle compared the hustle and bustle of the nation's larger cities.
"I'm a laid back guy," he said.
Advertisement
"I love it when I have my son and when I don't have my son with me, I like to go out and see new places and get a nice meal.
"I'm not too crazy with going out, I just like nice things, nice quiet things where I'm enjoying myself and I'm being safe."
While he comes with strong credentials, Kelly will have to work for his spot like everyone else.
"He knows, and I tell everyone the same thing, there's no promises, he's going to come here and work," Roth said.
"The minutes he gets will be determined by his practice and how we play.
"He's going to be on the floor and he's going to be able to play multiple positions. And whether he starts or not, has never been a factor with any of us.
Advertisement
"We play 11 guys, we play with a lot of energy. And he has a big motor and he's going to have a big impact with us. But we don't talk about starting, we talk about the values and the culture this team has been built on and he fits right in with that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.