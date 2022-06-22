Man jailed for threatening teens with shotgun in Coastal carpark

Two teenage girls were seriously traumatised when a man pointed a sawn-off shotgun at them in the middle of the night in a Burnie carpark, a court has heard.
Jake Paul Moltoni, a 21-year-old Queenstown man, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Burnie to aggravated assault and a range of firearms charges for the August 2021 incident.
Justice Tamara Jago jailed Moltoni last week, and said his crimes may have "irreparably affected" the lives of the two teenagers.
These two young women were completely innocent bystanders.- Justice Tamara Jago
Justice Jago told the court Moltoni was visiting Burnie from Queenstown with a friend and his then-girlfriend.
She said the trio checked into a hotel, his girlfriend went out, and about 2am Moltoni and his friend went for a drive to look for her.
"You believed she may be cheating on you," Justice Jago said.
The pair found a car parked on North Terrace, Burnie, inside which were two girls aged 16 and 17.
Moltoni, mistakenly believing his girlfriend was inside with another man, maneuvered his car to prevent the girls from driving away and pointed a shotgun at the driver's window.
"[The driver] screamed 'they have a gun' and drove off over a concrete verge in order to escape you," Justice Jago said.
"You began to follow [her] vehicle.
"[She] drove through the Burnie CBD and out onto the Bass Highway, driving through a number of red lights, because she was in fear of you and worried about what might happen if she stopped.
"You followed for a distance of approximately five kilometres before [she] was able to get away from you."
The teenagers contacted police, and a short time later Moltoni was found asleep in his hotel room with a sawn-off shotgun in the bed.
Justice Jago told the court he admitted to police what had happened, and said he did not have ammunition for the gun, and that it was not loaded during the incident.
"You told police you felt 'disgusted' that it was two strangers in the car," she said.
Justice Jago said she accepted that the firearm was not loaded, and that Moltoni did not intend to threaten the teenagers.
Despite that, he still caused them significant psychological trauma, which had badly affected both their schooling.
"These two young women were completely innocent bystanders whose lives have been, perhaps, irreparably affected by your crimes," she said.
The judge also said it seemed Moltoni intended to threaten his partner, which must be condemned by the court.
Justice Jago told the Moltoni had a bright future as a football player when he was a teenager, but became a heavy ice user at 17-years-old, which had since characterised large parts of his life, leading to multiple incarcerations.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
