Launceston Historic Society and Launceston Central City have launched a new self-guided historic walking tour.
The one hour walk is called Launceston: A Walk Along Historic Cameron Street which can be found on the Cya on The Road app.
The audio tour is available now and allows users to explore lesser known historic locations in Launceston.
Launceston Central City approached the historic society to develop the tour.
Catherine Pearce from the historic society said the tour took about 18 months of development as well as some trial and error.
"Various members of the society have researched different buildings around the town," she said.
"We've tried to not overwhelm people with too much information but at the same time give them some facts but also perhaps some little quirky details as well."
One such detail is the Ingles building in the Quadrant Mall. The Edinburgh grocer David Ingles married three times and fathered 21 children.
Madi Biggelaar said LCC thought the walk would be beneficial for people to learn about another element of Launceston.
"People are coming into the city and they're meeting the people inside the buildings, and they're not coming out and looking up and getting a better idea of what those buildings are and the stories behind them," she said.
"Being able to give them that experience to get out and see the town in a different lens is a really good way to say the city."
The self-guided tour takes about an hour starting at Town Hall and finishes at Brisbane Street Mall.
The tour is narrated by Launceston local Ron Campbell from City Park Radio. Ms Biggelaar said the familiar voice made it seem like being taken on a tour by a local.
Ms Pearce said history was an important part of Launceston and society.
"Hearing those sorts of stories can sometimes inspire people now to think what they might achieve," she said.
"Or we can learn from the pitfalls and mistakes that people may have made."
This is the second self-guided walking tour Launceston Historic Society have produced, Mr Pearce said it was time to "get with the program."
"People, particularly since COVID, are a lot more oriented to scanning a QR code or following things in that kind of way. It's now something that people are quite comfortable with," she said.
"And the other lovely thing about Launceston is that we have this free Wi Fi network."
The app and walking tour are free to use.
The tour also includes photos of the buildings both recent and historical.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
