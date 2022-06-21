The Examiner
Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated armed robbery and causing grievous bodily harm

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 21 2022 - 7:00am
Woman denies being scared of accused man

A witness denied that her claim to have had sex with a man on the night of an alleged bashing was because she was scared of him.

