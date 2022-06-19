People from all across the North braved the cold and took to Greens Beach on Sunday to take an icy dip for a good cause.
Over 40 participants took part in Loaves and Fishes Winter Solstice Splash on Sunday, doubling the turnout of the event's inaugural edition last year.
That wasn't the only thing that doubled, with the amount of money raised increasing from $20,000 last year, to $40,000 with time still remaining.
Loaves and Fishes community partnerships manager Paul O'Rourke explained the format of what he referred to as his "baby" had been altered this year to allow for a second event to take place next weekend, this time at Kingston Beach, in the state's South-East.
"We've actually got more participants signed up for that event, which is great because we're still relatively unknown in the South, mainly due to us starting out in the North-West, which is where our kitchen and largest warehouse remain," he said.
"We've got some competition with Dark Mofo's Nude Solstice Swim, but we're really glad that some people have crossed over this year and we're seeing an improvement in all aspects of the event as well."
One participant that took part in the event for the second time was Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson.
In a video posted on his official Facebook page, Mr Ferguson praised the organisation for the work they do.
"The whole idea is that we're going to jump in the water to raise money for Loaves and Fishes, one of Tasmania's leading food charity's, who support people who need food as well as supporting many community organisations right around the state with inexpensive food items," he said.
"I'll be back next year."
Loaves and Fishes Tasmania chief executive Andrew Hillier said the event yesterday served as a visual reminder and understanding of the challenges some people have to face during a cold winter.
"Often people have to make a decision between heating or eating, sometimes resulting in them going without food, which is where we step in," he said.
"The money raised through this initiative will go a long way because unfortunately, the demand for our service is increasing and right at the moment Loaves and Fishes is really only able to meet around 50 per cent of those people's needs on a weekly basis due to the rising cost of living which is causing problems for a lot of people.
Mr Hillier reiterated his colleagues comments regarding the success of the day. "Everyone was a bit shocked at how cold it was, there were a few ooh's and ah's, but the feedback was great," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
