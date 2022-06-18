After serving the people of Trevallyn for nine years, post office and newsagent owners Frank and Allana Piscioneri will be retiring.
Having first purchased the business in 2014 as a semi-retirement project, the Piscioneri's have become well known faces in the community and were thankful for the support they had received during their tenure.
Advertisement
Mr Piscioneri said he averaged around 70 hours at the post office on a week to week basis and that it had an important role for seniors.
"We have met some fantastic people here and they are so loyal, they are the ones who have kept the business going," Mr Piscioneri said
"The customers have been great, it's been really good - it's been very touching actually.
"They come down here because it's convenient, they don't have to go downtown to get a park or get a bus or get a cab, they just come straight to here and we can do 99 per cent of what they require.
"Since we have put it out there that we are going to finish up, you've got no idea the gifts that were coming in, the acknowledgement and the thankyou, it's been really, really good.
"We start our home paper delivery at around 3am in the morning and then it's normal newsagency and customer service from 6am. We still do quite a few home deliveries, The Examiner and the local newspaper are still pretty popular.
"You have regular people around our age group who love to have a hard copy of the newspaper.
"I have customers in Perth and Longford who still come back here to do business.
Mr Piscioneri said the best part about his job was the people.
"They've been forthcoming with us and we have tried to provide good service.
"We will definitely miss the people. The post office has been a fantastic experience for us because it's been a learning curve right from day one.
"There's a lot involved in the post office and a lot more than what people think and how you service your customers is important and they very much appreciate that.
"A lot of elderly people pay their bills here because they are not technologically savvy. We offer a lot of services here, and during COVID, a lot of the elderly were too frightened to come out.
"We used to just give them a call and ask if they needed anything and we would go and drop it off," he said.
Advertisement
Although the Piscioneri's are retiring from post office and newsagency life, they will continue to be frequent visitors to the local coffee shop and other business in Trevallyn.
"You can come down here and get a prescription, get a paper, go and get a loaf of bread and a few groceries, and then finish up with a cup of coffee across the road. This business enhances itself with all the people here, it's a very good little tight knit community.
"You have to be consistent in the service you supply and we believe we do that, and especially with staff we do the same and a lot of people come in here just for that.
The Piscioneri's said they don't have any big plans as of yet, but look forward to spending more time with the children and grandchildren.
"We are still pretty busy with the parcels, but that's not going to be long term and then we will sort of relax a bit and make our minds up.
Advertisement
New owners Akaira and Julie Murata will be taking over the business from July 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.