The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Residents differ in opinions over council's city status proposal

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated June 19 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar general manager Rolph Vos, with mayor Christina Holmdahl, the latter of which voted against Cr Kearney's motion on Tuesday. Picture: Paul Scambler

A bid to make the West Tamar area a city has been criticised by residents, as well as the mayor of another Tasmanian municipality turned city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.