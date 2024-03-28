Riverbend Park to host 3000-plus for Launceston Easter festival

A former Playschool presenter is expected to help pull more than 3000 people to Riverbend Park this Saturday.
Children's performer Colin Buchanan will headline this year's Children and Families Festival, which has grown significantly since drawing 500 people to City Park in 2017.
Scripture Union Australia state manager Stephanie Sebastian said the nine-time Golden Guitar winner was a seasoned musician.
"His performances are known for being very interactive so it's not just sitting there listening, but a come and join in type of concert," Mrs Sebastian said.
"[He's] super exciting and engaging for any kids aged primary school and younger, but for older kids as well."
The festival is organised by Launceston Alive and run by 45 different churches and 100-plus volunteers.
It will include face painting, balloon sculpting, soccer games, and plenty of food.
"There'll be a couple of different sausage sizzles, pancakes, Sudanese donuts, African rice, an Egyptian barbecue, Chinese dumplings and everything is free," Mrs Sebastian said.
"The motivation for us to do this festival and for the churches to donate all those things and activities and time is to share the joy we have at Easter with everyone."
The event will run from 11am to 2pm and is free to enter.
