Jacqui Lambie announces death of her father, Tom Lambie

"We will miss him more than we can say".
Senator for Tasmania Jacqui Lambie has announced the death of her father, Tom Lambie.
The senator posted the news to Facebook on Friday afternoon, accompanied by a photo of smiling Mr Lambie holding a cat in his arms.
Tributes from friends, family and sporting associations have begun to flow, including a message from the North Western Football Association, of which Mr Lambie was a long-time member.
"Very sad news of the passing of Tom Lambie. A valued and long time member of the NWFA," they said.
"Thoughts go out to the Lambie family, you will be dearly missed by our football community."
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
