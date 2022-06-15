Mask mandate to be removed from Tasmanian schools

The face mask mandate for Tasmanian schools is set to be abandoned on June 24.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Wednesday announced that as the state moved towards the end of the public health emergency period on June 30, the government would gradually remove some remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
He said people would no longer be required to wear masks in Tasmanian airports on Friday, however, would still need to do so on planes, in line with the national approach.
Mr Rockliff said people would no longer have to wear face masks on public transport from Friday, June 24, or on the Spirit of Tasmania.
"It will also no longer be a requirement to wear masks in schools or early childhood education and care settings," he said.
He said the requirement to wear masks in other settings such as hospitals, aged care facilities, by disability providers and in correctional facilities would be based on a risk assessment for each setting after the expiry of the public health declaration.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
