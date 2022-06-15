The Examiner
Tasmanian high school students will no longer have to wear face masks from June 24

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:54am
Mask mandate to be removed from Tasmanian schools

The face mask mandate for Tasmanian schools is set to be abandoned on June 24.

