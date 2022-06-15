Just five-and-a-half months into the year, Tasmania is on track to eclipse the road tolls of each of the previous ten years.
The highest road toll of the last decade was 37 deaths, recorded in 2020, with 2021 not far behind that on 35. This time last year, the state had recorded 12 deaths on its roads.
However, after the horrific death of a 68-year-old woman and her 15-year-old grandson on Tuesday evening on the Bass Highway at Latrobe, the 2022 road toll is already at 30.
Ultimately you are not going to have a safe road network without safe road users.- Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard
And nearly one third of those deaths have been in the North-West, despite the region being home to just one fifth of the state population.
Scott Tilyard, chair of the state government's Road Safety Advisory Council, said he was particularly concerned as winter weather conditions worsen, adding to the hazards on the road.
"Obviously we have had a very bad year," Mr Tilyard said.
"The fatality at Latrobe... is an absolute tragedy. I can only imagine the trauma that has caused for this family."
"It certainly worries me that we have had this number of fatalities this year already."
Mr Tilyard said he was confident that the RSAC and Tasmania Police were doing everything they could to curb the number of deaths on the roads.
However, he emphasised the importance of road users taking "personal responsibility" to ensure they keep themselves and others safe.
"That goes for everyone, everyone is a road user - including cyclists and pedestrians," Mr Tilyard said.
"The government can do a lot and is doing a lot, but ultimately you are not going to have a safe road network without safe road users."
Mr Tilyard urged drivers to be thoughtful and courteous on the roads as well, and accept that you and other drivers can and will make mistakes.
"Comply with the road rules, drive to the conditions, and show a bit of tolerance and respect to your fellow road users."
Latrobe mayor Peter Freshney said the thoughts of the community were with the family of those who died.
"I only said this morning that what is happening on our roads across the state is incredible given the efforts so many organisations make to improve our roads.
"We are experiencing a really concerning trend in the number of accidents and fatalities on our roads.
"I feel so saddened for the impact it has on those families."
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
