The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Agfest 2022: Rural Youth event will be back, but this year marks 40 years

June 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Immense pressure and temperatures are what it takes to forge a diamond, and a small group of passionate and determined young people passed through the same crucible 40 years ago when they had the idea for a small rural field day in Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.