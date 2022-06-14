The Examiner
AEMO cancels power disruption notice for Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
Power disruptions anticipated for Tasmania on Wednesday night now cancelled

The Australian Energy Market Operator late on Tuesday withdrew a notice for a potential maximum power load disruption in Tasmania for the following evening.

