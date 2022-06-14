Power disruptions anticipated for Tasmania on Wednesday night now cancelled

The Australian Energy Market Operator late on Tuesday withdrew a notice for a potential maximum power load disruption in Tasmania for the following evening.
Earlier in the day, AEMO had sent out a warning on power load interruptions for Queensland and NSW over several hours into the Tuesday evening.
In updated market notices published on its website over the afternoon, the energy regulator said the warning would be extended to Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania on Wednesday.
The power interruptions for these states was forecast to occur between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
In relation to Tasmania, the maximum load forecast to be interrupted is 49 megawatts.
The notice concerning Tasmania was cancelled just after 5pm.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said the state government was actively monitoring the changing circumstances in the National Electricity Market.
"Accordingly, there have been no underlying supply issues evident in Tasmania and there is more than sufficient generation available in Tasmania to meet Tasmanian demand," he said.
"The Tasmanian Government is continuing to work with the Australian Energy Market Operator and other jurisdictions on a daily basis."
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter criticised the government for failing to fully de-link from the National Energy Market as had been proposed.
"It has been abandoned while the market faces a crisis," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
