As part of National Blood Donor Week, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood have released the latest new research, which reveals what misconceptions may be hindering blood donation.
Released on Tuesday in conjunction with World Blood Donor Day, the first 'State of Donation' survey showed that Australians underestimate how much donated blood is needed by patients each year.
"At the same time, more than four out of five Australians are unaware only three per cent of the population - around half a million people - donates blood," she said.
"Our existing blood donors can't do it alone. Escalating cold and flu cases, COVID, busy lifestyles and all sorts of other reasons mean cancellations remain high."
Lifeblood is trying to change theses misconceptions and are calling for 140,000 more donors across the country.
Research also found that 41.1 per cent of those surveyed believe most donated blood is used for road accident and trauma patients, when in fact, most donated blood is used in cancer treatment.
One in two people surveyed want to give back and help others more than they did pre-pandemic and eight out of ten people would want a blood transfusion to save their life.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's State of Donation survey will be conducted annually, with results released on World Blood Donor Day, to observe shifts and trends in community attitudes towards blood donation.
Seven thousand donations are needed this National Blood Donor Week.
Book a donation at www.lifeblood.com.au, via the free DonateBlood App or by calling 13 14 95.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
