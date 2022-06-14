Pets alert sleeping Perth residents to midnight street fire, one house destroyed

A midnight blaze on a street in Perth has left one house entirely destroyed, though the situation may have been worse if a neighbour's pet hadn't alerted her to the fire.
The fire on Arthur street was reported to Tasmania Fire Service around 12:30am on Tuesday, drawing fire crews from Launceston, Longford and Perth.
The Perth crew were the first on site, arriving less than 15 minutes from when the first Triple Zero call was made. They found the house engulfed in flames. The sole occupant of the house, a woman, had evacuated the building already. The Examiner understands she was not taken to hospital and is now staying at a friend's house.
Once all three crews arrived on site, the fire was quickly extinguished. No other buildings were damaged. Astoundingly, a large wood pile in the driveway of the house did not catch fire, though it appears the room which contained the woodburner was badly damaged by the resulting blaze.
It remains unclear whether the wood burner contributed to the fire.
The following morning, a fire investigation crew led by Launceston acting station officer Nic Rowbottom arrived to assess the damage and probable cause of the blaze.
Arthur street resident Tanya Harper, who's home sits across from the now-gutted house, was one of those who called Triple Zero, after her dog began loudly barking around midnight.
"The dog just started barking and I woke up. The whole room was lit up orange [...] It was terrifying," she said.
She said others on the street were woken up by pets who were reacting loudly to the fire.
While he cautioned that no determination had yet been made about the cause of the Arthur street fire, officer Rowbottom said the winter period coincides with an increase in heater-related fires.
This latest fire comes after a 150-year-old weatherboard building in Levendale burned down on Sunday night. The cause of that fire also remains undetermined but damages are estimated to be up to $400,000.
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
