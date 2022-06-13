To ensure his quality of life, Beau Dennis-Dancer's carers, community and family are coming together to raise $60,000 for better transport for Beau.
Beau was born with cerebral palsy, and while he uses a wheelchair, better transport would mean he could be more active and more involved.
"An 11-year-old needs 11-year-old experiences," Premium Home Care director Peta Apted said.
Beau's grandmother, Athleen Elwell said someone could give Beau a football and he would give it his best to pass it along as he loved getting involved and not being left on the sidelines.
The small crew at Premium Home Care have spent the past five months organising four fundraising events, with the first being an auction and trivia night on Saturday, June 18.
This has all been spearheaded by Rachael Gathercole, who is second in charge at Premium Home Care.
The first event has garnered a huge amount of donations for the trivia and auction event.
"We just started writing down everyone we could think of, any contacts, personal contacts, any business contacts we had," she said.
"I just started drafting emails and started sending them out, hundreds and hundreds of emails but the main response was from me going around knocking on doors and doing our spiel about Beau, who we are and what we are trying to achieve.
"We realise there are great causes out there for everyone. But this is a great cause, not necessarily special to everybody but special to us."
Door knocking worked and the community responded with donations for the auction including a full bathroom renovation, original artwork by Tasmanian artists, signed AFL gurneys, a cricket bat signed by the Hurricanes and more.
Even the event's location, Croagh Patrick, has been donated by St Patrick's College.
The new transport for Beau will mean it's easier for him to be transported around by either his carer or his grandmother.
The next event will be a band night on July 9, a Last Man Standing lottery on August 9 and to cap it all off a Family Fun Day at the Village Green in September.
Right now, Premium Home Care needs tickets sold for the auction and trivia night. For tickets, email Ms Apted at peta@premiumhomecaretasmania.com or to donate contact Ms Gathercole on 0477 220 299.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
