Fire decimates 150-year-old Red Hills home overnight

A 150-year-old Red Hills home has been destroyed by fire.
Tasmania Fire Service crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Mole Creek Road at 8.24pm on Sunday.
On their arrival, crews found the rear of the two-story weatherboard house well alight, and the blaze quickly engulfed the entire structure, thought to be fuelled by the contents of the home.
The home, thought to have been constructed in 1900s, took crews more than three hours to extinguish, however, the house was destroyed.
A TFS spokesman said the home's single occupant escaped the fire and was reported as uninjured at the time.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the home was still on fire watch this morning.
Investigators from Tasmania Police and the TFS are expected on the scene to continue investigating the cause, with damage estimated to be more than $500,000.
