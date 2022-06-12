After a lifetime of accountancy, finance, service to the Launceston community and traveling the world for Rotary International, Louis Johnson says he is proud of one thing above all his other accomplishments.
"It's my work for Rotary on trying to eradicate polio," he says.
As he is awarded Member of the Order of Australia this Queens' Birthday, Mr Johnson says among his greatest regrets is that the Chicago-headquartered organisation he served wasn't able to end the virus.
"I think it was down to maybe 40 cases in the world. We were close to doing it, but we had those two countries - Pakistan and Afghanistan - we just couldn't get into those isolated areas and immunise the children, which was what was needed," he says.
On hearing of his Queen's Birthday honour, he didn't think much of it. But later, he admits he was "quite chuffed".
"It's almost a vindication of of what you've done in life, it's nice to think that other people feel that that was important."
Apart from his accountancy work at Johnson Breward Brown, where he rose to the position of principal before retiring in 2010, Mr Johnson devoted much of his time and energy to charity.
His involvement with his local Rotary branch in Northern Tasmania began in 1990 - but it almost didn't begin.
"In those days [prior to 1990] it was done by profession so if you were an accountant the first accountant member had to give you approval before joining."
Mr Johnson found his application turned down on his first few attempts.
But he eventually succeeded in joining, and in 2017, he was appointed to Rotary International's international finance committee, which meets regularly in Chicago.
One Rotary event saw him walking the Kokoda Track for charity.
He had successfully completed the eight-day walk once before, in 2009, with his wife, Mary.
His second walk was over Anzac Day in 2015, and a colleague in his group was injured and required helicopter evacuation.
Mr Johnson, who had waited with the injured man, used the helicopter to catch up with his group - the pilot flew him ahead and dropped him at the next landmark ahead of the group.
"But when I got back, one of the Rotary executives phoned me and said - "So I've heard you've walked the Kokoda Track 1.9 times?""
Mr Louis says his advice to younger, especially career-minded people, is to try to balance the different areas of life.
"Religion, health, family are more important than money, a lot of young people make that mistake in neglecting them," he says.
Mr Johnson, who has two children and four grandchildren, recalls another time when he volunteered his family to help deliver Meals on Wheels one Christmas Day.
"It was actually a wonderful experience for them - experiences like that are good for families."
Another interest is bridge - he is a long-time member of the Launceston club.
"Bridge - sport in general - is a great leveler."
