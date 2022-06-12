The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Louis Johnson, recipient of the Member of the Order of Australia, is most proud of his battle to eliminate polio

BS
By Ben Seeder
June 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLIO WARRIOR: Louis Johnson, Member of the Order of Australia, is most proud of his work to help eradicate polio. Picture: Paul Scambler.

After a lifetime of accountancy, finance, service to the Launceston community and traveling the world for Rotary International, Louis Johnson says he is proud of one thing above all his other accomplishments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.