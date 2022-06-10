The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston to address 2022/23 annual plan and budget

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 10 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUDGET: City of Launceston's next financial budget looks to inlcude a 3.75 per cent rate increase.

City of Launceston will consider increasing residential rates by 3.75 per cent next financial year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.