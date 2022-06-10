North Launceston's Michael Stingel will get his first crack at VFL football on Sunday, debuting for North Melbourne's side.
The 19-year-old will become the third full-time Tasmanian State League player to do so this year, following in the footsteps of Launceston's Alec Wright and Jacob Boyd.
"For an opportunity to come like this, it's definitely nerve-racking but I'm keen to get over there and showcase my best effort," he said.
Stingel played a practice match with the Kangaroos against Hawthorn earlier in the season and was praised by former Northern Bomber Jackson Callow for his efforts against the Hawks.
Despite making a move into North Launceston's midfield this year, he suited up at half-back that day and assumes he will be doing the same as the Kangaroos face Greater Western Sydney's reserves.
"It definitely gave me an insight into the speed of the play, there are a lot of different aspects to the game," he said of the experience.
"I got to know a few of the boys last time I was over as well which was pretty handy.
"It took me a bit to get used to but once you're in that atmosphere for a little while, you just adapt to it and it becomes pretty normal."
He continued that form into this year while moving into the midfield, before an injury against Clarence in round three halted his momentum.
Straining his syndesmosis, Stingel missed three matches before getting the all-clear from North Launnie's physio.
"I just had to be really patient with it, didn't want to rush things," he said.
"I had a few weeks off but got into the gym, strengthened my legs back up, specifically my ankle and I'm ready to go now."
While Stingel has always impressed North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, his time on the sidelines showed his professionalism.
"I think his talent speaks for itself, he's one of the most talented individuals I've ever seen come through but what probably goes unnoticed is his work ethic," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He's super professional with the way he goes about things and he's always wanted to learn.
"Two years ago, no-one knew who he was and now AFL clubs are asking questions about him, so it's a massive step for him."
Cox-Goodyer admitted that he would've liked Stingel to be playing VFL earlier if it wasn't for his injuries but is excited to see how he goes.
He believes his decision-making while under pressure should hold him in good stead come Sunday.
"He's just super composed and his speed is something that gets him out of trouble at times but he never makes a bad decision," he said.
"He's always trying to make the right decisions and he backs his ability to do that.
"Sometimes he'll be on the wrong side of his body but he knows within himself that he's made the right decision and he'll side-step someone or do a little spin or something like that."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
