What happens next?: Reflecting on NTFA division one season to date

Season 2022 has presented numerous challenges for the NTFA division one teams.
Plenty of players missed games due to COVID in the first 10 rounds.
But the unforeseen obstacle coaches have had to navigate is the number of byes.
The competition was reduced to nine teams on the eve of the season with Bridport going into recess for 2022.
Old Scotch, Old Launcestonians, Evandale and Meander Valley have already had three byes each.
Here's The Examiner's take on the season so far:
Position: Fourth, five wins and three losses
Highlights: Round-seven eight-point win against Old Launcestonians after coming from seven points down at three-quarter time.
Player to watch: Cairns Saints recruit Chris Novy is leading the MVP vote count and has kicked 18 goals this year.
Summary: The young Swans outfit is chasing another finals campaign and they're on track.
They're just off the pace of the top three with a 28-point loss to St Pats, a 27-point loss to Old Scotch and an eight-point defeat to Lilydale.
But coach Ned Hyland is expecting his group to pick up in the second half of the year.
He said the side usually took time to gel as they have two training squads - one in Launceston and the other in St Helens.
Position: Sixth, three wins and four losses
Highlights: Three wins on the trot beating Perth, Meander Valley and UTAS
Player to watch: Recruit Beau Callow, who switched from East Coast, has been in the best six times and kicked 11 goals.
Summary: The Eagles are aiming to work up the ladder from a ninth-place finish last year and three victories in a row has helped their cause.
Coach James Conroy has seen improvement from the younger players and better spread from contests. They're working on forward-50 entries.
Position: Third, six wins and two losses
Highlights: 27-point round-two victory against Old Scotch, eight-point win against East Coast after coming back from 38 points down at half-time
Player to watch: Tyrell Ponting has been in the best on five occasions and booted three majors
Summary: The reigning premiers are aiming for top three again and should get there. A stumble against Old Launcestonians a fortnight ago likely motivated the group to prepare for a big second half of the year.
Mentor Colin Lockhart knows premierships aren't won in the opening half of the season.
Position: Ninth, zero wins and seven losses
Player to watch: Sam Archer has been among the Suns' better players three times and has three goals
Highlights: Recruit Hamish Preece has featured in the best three times. Dylan Bakes, Joe Lowe, Kyran McMahon and Anthony Johnson have also been in the best multiple times.
Summary: It was always going to be a tough season for the Suns with a young group.
Their round-11 match up with UTAS at home shapes up as their best opportunity for a win this season.
Position: Fifth, four wins and three losses
Highlights: Two-goal win against Lilydale in round nine at home
Player to watch: Charlie Fry is the team's highest MVP vote-getter and has been named in the best four times.
Summary: Last year's runners-up are keen to go one better and got revenge against the Dees recently. Coach Kane Sanders spoke of the win as a turning point for his group as they endeavour to compete with the top sides.
They're focused on eliminating those 10-15 minute lapses and improving their kicking accuracy around the ground.
Position: Second, six wins and one loss
Highlights: Gritty 19-point round-one win against Old Launcestonians after coming from 13 points down at three-quarter-time, defeated a previously unbeaten St Pats in round nine by 14 points
Player to watch: Charlie Eastoe is second in the MVP count and has kicked 19 snags
Summary: Big round-11 away clash against Old Launcestonians coming up. The Thistles are desperate to make amends after bowing out in straight sets last year.
The form team of the competition could go all the way this year.
Position: Seventh, two wins and six losses
Highlights: Being within 10 points of top-team St Pats early in the third quarter, convincing victories against the Suns and Lions
Player to watch: Jakob Williams has kicked truly four times and been recognised among his team's best in three instances
Summary: Wanted to play finals but had significant injury setbacks.
Coach Danny Bennett said Liam Kiely did his anterior cruciate ligament at training the week before round one and Josh Harris fractured his knee cap in round two. The gun recruits are both out for the season. Will be difficult to break into the top five but they're competing hard.
Position: First, seven wins and one loss
Highlights: Winning first seven games including an 18-point triumph over Old Launcestonians and a 14-point victory against Lilydale
Player to watch: Captain Tom Hilder is in the top three in the MVP count and has been dominant from centre half-back
Summary: Weren't happy with finishing fifth last year and want top three. The premiership favourites had a slip up against Old Scotch a fortnight ago.
But it was likely a good loss to have to take off the pressure of going through undefeated. Determined to not get ahead of themselves after a strong start.
Position: Eighth, one win and seven losses
Highlights: Scoring first victory in four years against Meander Valley in round one
Player to watch: Liam Guardia continues to battle hard for the Lions and has 10 MVP votes
Summary: Being consistently competitive was top of the Lions' agenda this year and they've made progress toward that goal.
Still a long way off the best sides but have a chance to score their second win of the season against the Suns in round 11.
Continue to work on striking a balance between attack and defence.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
