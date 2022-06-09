The Examiner
Treated water on the way for Pioneer a decade after lead contamination identified

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:00am
Treated water on the way for Pioneer a decade after lead contamination identified

Plans to deliver treated water to Pioneer in the state's North East are moving forward, almost a decade after lead was first detected in the town's drinking water.

