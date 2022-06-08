The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dylan Shane Iles repeatedly kicked his partner's dog

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Bad drunk' fined $2000 for rampage

A man who told police he was a bad drunk repeatedly kicked a pet dog and smashed household goods during a drunken rampage, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.