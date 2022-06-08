'Bad drunk' fined $2000 for rampage

A man who told police he was a bad drunk repeatedly kicked a pet dog and smashed household goods during a drunken rampage, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Dylan Shane Iles, 30, of Summerhill, pleaded guilty to a count of cruelty to animals, injure property and destroy property on April 20, 2022.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said Iles left his Summerhill address about 8pm to go to the Country Club Casino.
After drinking eight pints of beer and two Johnny Walker whiskies Iles had a physical altercation with his brother who left the venue.
Iles walked home arriving at his Summerhill address at 1.40am where he yelled to be let in.
He tore the gate off its hinges on the way in and then kicked his ex-partner's dog repeatedly so that it involuntarily defecated.
Mr Mathieson said Iles entered the property bending metal on a rear screen door yelling at his then partner that she was a c--- and to "shut the f--- up".
"The defendant punched a hole in a microwave and threw it at the refrigerator and then pulled items out of the refrigerator," Mr Mathieson said.
"He kicked the dining room table which slammed into the wall."
Mr Mathieson said Iles punched four fist-sized holes in the wall before going into the bedroom and lying on the floor.
In an interview with police Iles said that he was a bad drunk and that he remembered throwing the microwave and punching holes in the wall.
A police family violence order was put in place.
Iles, who was not represented by a lawyer, did not disagree with prosecution facts.
He said that since April he had paid for medical bills for his ex-partner's dog and all the damage to the property.
"I am seeking help through doctors and am attending AA," he said.
Magistrate Ken Stanton asked: "what happened to the dog?".
"My ex-partner took him to the vet and he was put on medication [for pain]," he said.
He said he was not together with his partner any longer and was living elsewhere.
The court heard that Iles was employed in a skilled job.
Mr Stanton said it was an angry, violent and sustained outburst.
He said it was family violence offending including causing injury to his ex-partner's dog and damaging her property.
"You said you were a bad drunk and that is clearly the case," he said.
"There were preceding events which left you angry, but there is no justification for these events particulalry the cruelty to animals.
"The behaviour in kicking the dog is deplorable.
"The animal was vulnerable to you and you repeatedly kicked it leading to a requirement for veterinary treatment.
"That is very serious."
He acknowledged that Iles was seeking help for his alcohol abuse for the which the incident may have been a motivation to do that.
Mr Stanton said he had considered a community correction order but decided that Iles was taking his own action on the alcohol problem.
He was convicted of each count fined a total of $2000.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
