New data from a five-year nationwide study is shedding light on the leading causes of death around Tasmania.
The study from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare compiled huge volumes of data between 2016 and 2020 to compile the "Mortality Over Regions and Time" and "General Record of Incidence of Mortality" - or MORT and GRIM - reports.
Advertisement
Tasmania recorded just over 4400 deaths in 2020, placing it third from last out of all states and territories, ahead of the Northern Territory and the ACT.
However, the state was top of the list for deaths per 100,000 people - known as the crude rate - with South Australia and New South Wales not far behind.
Once that crude rate is standardised for age - an important factor given the relative age of Tasmanian residents compared to other states and territories - Tasmania still took second place in deaths per 100,000, behind the Northern Territory.
Turning to the leading causes of death over the 2016-2020 period, Tasmania followed the national trend with coronary heart disease causing the most deaths in the state.
Cardio-vascular complications and a range of cancers took up the majority of the top ten leading causes of death in Tasmania, with dementia, diabetes and influenza/pneumonia notable exceptions at second, sixth and eighth place, respectively.
Suicide was the ninth leading cause of death for Tasmanian men and men nationwide, despite not making the top 20 leading causes of death in women.
When averaged across individual state and territory populations, Tasmaina had the second highest incidence of suicide, at 16.8 per 100,000, just behind the Northern Territory at 19.9.
Dementia and Alzheimer's ranked as the number one leading cause of death for Tasmanian women, with breast and ovarian cancer ranked as sixth and nineteenth, respectively.
Looking within the state at Local Government Areas, Launceston recorded the most deaths in 2020 at 582, with Clarence and Hobart taking second and third with 485 and 412 deaths, respectively.
However, the Waratah/Wynyard LGA tallied the most deaths per 100,000 people at an average of 1129 deaths.
That trend lines up with the region-by-region averages, which places the West and North West with the highest crude rate of death, followed by Launceston and the North East, the South East and finally Hobart.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.