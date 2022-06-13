Following the tabling of a proclamation under the Nature Conservation Act which included naming a section of the Great Western Tiers a Conservation Area, the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania have raised concerns.
Tasmania Park Minister Jacquie Petrusma said one of the key reasons was the area did not have the markers to be made a national park.
"Every bit of preserved land in Tasmania, which is 51 per cent of the state, has to be classed according to different values," Ms Petrusma said.
"The area that could be classes as national park is in the Mole Creek area because those hectares were of conservation value that warranted being given the clarification of national park.
"The other areas which will become conservation area in regional reserve, they only warranted that level of classification because they have been used in the past for a lot of different practices, so they didn't have the natural and cultural values to warrant becoming a national park.
"That is something that we do in conjunction with people who have a lot of skills and ability to asses the values in that area, we also have to remember if its a national park that means traditional practices in that area can't be undertaken. For example, you can't go in there and take a bit of wood that you and your ancestors might have been doing for thousands of years or light a fire, if its not allowed. There are a lot of things that can't happen in a national park."
ALCT manager Rebecca Digney said what the land council had submitted was a new tenure for this area that would allow for Aboriginal tradition.
"The proposal that the land council has put forward is that a new tenure be created and that tenure be an Aboriginal owned national park or an Aboriginal National Park," she said.
"And under that tenure, we say that traditional and cultural activities would be permissible within the boundaries of that park."
Ms Petrusma added that the area might be able to become Aboriginal protected area, or different lease/licence areas to be undertaken.
During Tuesday, June 7 Legislative Council estimates, Nelson LC member Meg Webb asked Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff why there had been no response.
Premier Rockliff said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch was working on the matters currently. He also said he couldn't speak for the previous premier, to whom two letters had been submitted to.
Premier Rockliff said he was committed to following up to the ALCT's submission.
Ms Digney confirmed a meeting date has been set but there had been no other formal response.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
