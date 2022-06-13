The Examiner
Conversations continue over Great Western Tiers classification

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 13 2022 - 1:00am
LAND: Great Western Tiers classification concerns. Picture: File

Following the tabling of a proclamation under the Nature Conservation Act which included naming a section of the Great Western Tiers a Conservation Area, the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania have raised concerns.

