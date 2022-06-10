As the development for the Birchalls car park stalls and ownership continues to be contested, the Birchalls building itself remains with City of Launceston.
The council purchased the former Birchalls building for $8.4 million and in 2020 revealed plans for an undercover arcade, food court and curated retail spaces.
A key part of the development was the bus interchange.
"The City of Launceston remains of the view that a centrally located bus interchange is an important strategic objective for the CBD," Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said.
"The council continues to explore options to progress this project, which seeks to significantly enhance connectivity and public transport in our CBD."
Cr van Zetten said council had no updates on the bus interchange at the moment.
City of Launceston chief officer Michael Stretton said clarity was needed before moving ahead with the development.
"The Birchalls site is an historically and strategically important site in the CBD, and the City of Launceston remains committed to realising a successful redevelopment of this building to create new employment, social, cultural and economic opportunities for future generations and add vibrancy to the heart of the CBD," he said.
"The developers identified through the EOI process have understandably expressed a need for more certainty around the Paterson Street Central car park site before proceeding with any discussions around the future development of the Birchalls building."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
